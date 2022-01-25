AP source: coach Sean Payton resigns from New Orleans Saints

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that 58-year-old coach Sean Payton was stepping down from the New Orleans Saints. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not going to be announced until a media availability later in the day. Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, intends to retire from coaching.