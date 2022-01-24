Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left to send the Stars to a 3-1 win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12-game span.