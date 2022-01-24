Sullivan wary even with red-hot Penguins surging

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are surging at the season’s halfway point, but head coach Mike Sullivan says there is more work to be done. The Penguins have won 16 of their last 18 to vault themselves into the thick of the Metropolitan Division race. Sullivan is pleased with the way his team is competing but is worried that they have grown sloppy of late. Pittsburgh needed a third-period rally to slip by Winnipeg in a shootout for their fifth straight victory. Sullivan says the Penguins can’t score their way to a Stanley Cup and need to start playing more responsibly on both ends of the ice.