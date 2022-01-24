Skip to Content
Rippon boosts Bell’s Olympic chase with advice and support

By BARRY WILNER
AP Sports Writer

As Mariah Bell ripped through two brilliant routines to win her first national championship earlier this month, the guy by the end boards wildly celebrating drew almost as much attention. That was simply Adam Rippon being himself. And being so satisfied to see Bell being herself. Rippon has been a quasi-coach, choreographer and inspiring influence on Bell, who at 25 became the oldest female U.S. champ in 95 years. By the way, she also earned an Olympic berth.

