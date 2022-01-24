Skip to Content
Love’s barrage, Garland’s 3 help Cavs hold off Knicks 95-93

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a late rally by New York to beat the Knicks 95-93. Down by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks rallied but came up short as Julius Randle’s 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer was way short. Garland hit a late 3-pointer, rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro scored 14 points for the Cavs. Cleveland has won seven of eight and played much better after a sloppy win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle had 18 for the Knicks.

