YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Gambia has beaten Guinea 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Both teams had a player sent off in the final few minutes. Musa Barrow gave Gambia the lead with a smoothly taken goal in the 71st and the tournament debutant held on to extend its surprising run in Cameroon. It will play either Cameroon or Comoros in the quarterfinals.