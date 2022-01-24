Fraught heavyweight boxing scene set to become clearer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Heavyweight boxing’s landscape should become a lot clearer this week when the promoters of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte conclude drawn-out negotiations over a world title fight that could bring Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk into the conversation. The Fury and Whyte camps have been unable to come to an agreement over the split of fight revenue for their proposed fight for the WBC and Ring Magazine belts currently held by Fury. The WBC granted an extension of their negotiation period until Wednesday. There’s also the option of Fury fighting WBA and WBO champion Usyk. That would require Joshua pulling out of his rematch with Usyk.