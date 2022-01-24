France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. A new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy. France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers and hospitals are continuing to fill up with COVID-19 patients. The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant. Studies show that omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant. About 94% of French adults have had at least one vaccine dose.