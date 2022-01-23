Skip to Content
Van Lith leads No. 3 Louisville in win over Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for No. 3 Louisville, which defeated Wake Forest 72-60. The Cardinals (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from Thursday’s loss with one of their best shooting performances of the season. They shot  66.7% in the first half and shot 51% for the game despite missing their last 10 shots over the last 8:22 of the game. But Louisville’s defense was equally impressive as the Cardinals ended the second quarter on a 23-1 to put the game away. Jewel Spear scored 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead Wake Forest.

