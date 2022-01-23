Skip to Content
Swafford eagles 16th, wins AmEx for second time in 5 years

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle in an 8-under 64 and beating Tom Hoge by two strokes at PGA West’s Stadium Course. Swafford thought about his father David, who Dec. 6 at 83 and gave Hudson his first clubs at age 2. Swafford pulled ahead with the 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th. He birdied the par-3 17th and closed with a par to finish at 23-under 265 in the three-course event. The former Georgia player has three career victories, also winning in the Dominican Republic in 2020.

The Associated Press

