Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:02 pm

No. 10 Arizona beats No. 22 Colorado 75-56 after slow start

KEYT

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and No. 10 Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat No. 22 Colorado 75-56. The Wildcats struggled against Colorado’s defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole. Arizona got back in it with defense, scoring 19 points off Colorado’s 16 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 54% despite the slow start and blew open a close game with a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes got off to a great start, but allowed Arizona’s defensive pressure to speed them up in their fourth straight loss. Mya Hollingshed and Tameiya Sadler led Colorado with 11 points each.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content