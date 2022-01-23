Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:11 pm

No. 1 South Carolina calls off UConn game for SEC contest

KEYT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina won’t get the chance to beat ninth-ranked UConn for a second time this season. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Sunday night it was more important for her team to make up a postponed Southeastern Conference game with Mississippi on Thursday night instead of facing the Huskies. South Carolina beat then-second-ranked UConn 73-57 earlier this season to the Battle 4 Atlantis event in November. The Gamecocks were to host Ole Miss on Jan. 2 until COVID-19 issues in the Rebels program postponed that event. Staley reached out to UConn coach Geno Auriemma about making the change.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content