Lee scores record 61 as K-State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee poured in 61 points to set the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I and Kansas State romped to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee buried 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all 2-pointers — for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference). Lee broke the record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern. Lee had 32 points in the first half to help Kansas State take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort — set in the first game this season — on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter.