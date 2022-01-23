Giants interview Bengals D coordinator Anarumo for new coach

EAST RUTHERFORD. N.J. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. Anarumo spoke with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara and new general manager Joe Schoen on a video conference call Sunday. He is the third candidate interviewed, following offense coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Bills. Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager before being hired by the Giants on Friday. Anarumo has been the Bengals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons. The Giants fired Joe Judge on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 season. He was 10-23 in two years.