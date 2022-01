STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 21 points as Seattle University stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Tarleton 76-68. Tyson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.