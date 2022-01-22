Smith scores 25 to carry Chattanooga over VMI 78-74

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 25 points and Chattanooga used a 5-0 run in the last 42 second to send the Mocs past VMI 78-74. Smith made a jumper with 42 seconds to go to give Chattanooga a 75-74 lead, David Jean-Baptiste made two foul shots with 16 seconds left and Darius Banks made 1 for 2 from the foul line with a second left. VMI got off just one shot and committed a turnover after Smith’s go-ahead basket. Honor Huff scored a season-high 23 points for the Keydets.