Sevilla misses another chance to get closer to leader Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has missed yet another chance to move closer to Spanish league leader Real Madrid after being held by Celta Vigo to a 2-2 draw at home. Sevilla came from behind with two second-half goals to salvage its second consecutive draw after it failed to get past Valencia in the previous round. Julen Lopetegui’s team could have moved within a point of Madrid ahead of its rival’s match against Elche on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The setbacks have allowed third-place Real Betis to close its own gap on city rival Sevilla to six points. Celta sits in 11th place.