Olympic favorite Goggia wins in Cortina despite wild run

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Sofia Goggia has captured her fourth win in five World Cup downhills this season despite a mishap-filled run in which the Italian was all over the shortened Cortina course. Goggia regained her speed after each mishap and won by 0.20 seconds ahead of Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria. Czech skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka finished 0.26 behind in third. Goggia is aiming to defend her Olympic downhill title at the upcoming Beijing Games. Ledecka won golds in both skiing and snowboarding at the 2018 Olympics.