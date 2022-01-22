Gladbach in crisis after 2-1 loss to Union, Dortmund wins

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Max Kruse has scored twice for Union Berlin to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach in crisis after a 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga. It’s Gladbach’s fourth consecutive league loss at home and comes just days after its German Cup exit to second-division Hannover. It piles the pressure on coach Adi Hütter. Second-place Borussia Dortmund held on to edge Hoffenheim 3-2. Bayer Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 to consolidate third place. Freiburg moved fifth with a 2-0 win over relegation candidate Stuttgart. Last-place Greuther Fürth claimed its second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Mainz. Bochum hosts Cologne later Saturday.