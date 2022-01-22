Garland, Mobley have big nights, Cavs beat Thunder 94-87

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland collected 23 points and 11 assists and rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 94-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which built a 74-57 lead in the third quarter and never allowed the Thunder to pull closer than six points in the fourth. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City across the board with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Luguentz Dort had 10 points before being ejected for elbowing Cleveland’s Kevin Love in the head.