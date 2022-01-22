Florida shuts down Vanderbilt in second half, wins 61-42

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup guard Tyree Appleby was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 11 points and Florida owned the second half in a 61-42 victory over Vanderbilt. After leading 31-28 at halftime, Florida scored the first 12 points of the second half and Vanderbilt never recovered. The Commodores scored 14 points after halftime, shooting 14% and missing all nine of their 3-point tries. Jason Jitobah had eight points and 10 rebounds for Florida and Brandon McKissic added nine points and four assists. Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (18.8 points per game) missed all seven of his shots of the second half and finished with six points.