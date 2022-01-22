City’s long winning run in EPL ends in 1-1 at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winning run in the Premier League has ended at 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at Southampton. The Saints took points off the leaders for the second time this season. City needed a 65th-minute header by Aymeric Laporte to earn a point at St. Mary’s, after Southampton took the lead through Kyle Walker-Peters. Pep Guardiola’s team had won every game in the league since a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30. Kevin De Bruyne and substitute Gabriel Jesus hit the same post in the second half for City. City extended its lead over Liverpool to 12 points but has played two more games than the Reds.