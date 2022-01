GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points and his 3-pointer from the left baseline as time expired gave Campbell a 73-72 win over North Carolina A&T to end the Aggies’ 29-game conference home win streak. Messiah Thompson scored a season-high 20 points for the Camels on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Collin Smith scored 22 points for North Carolina A&T.