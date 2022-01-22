Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:21 pm

Bratt helps Devils rally for 7-4 win over Hurricanes

KEYT

By MATT SUGAM
Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4. Nathan Bastian scored twice, Andreas Johnsson had a goal and two assists, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha each added a goal and an assist and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which snapped a three-game skid. Ryan Graves had three assists and Dawson Mercer added two. Jon Gillies finished with 31 saves. Andrei Svechnikov and Josh Leivo each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Ian Cole and Brady Skjei also scored. Jack LaFontaine finished with 31 saves in his first career start.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content