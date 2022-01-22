Birthday gift for Cornet is a spot in 4th round in Australia

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alize Cornet is into the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time 13 years. She advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over 29th-seeded Tamara Zidansek in 2 hours, 43 minutes on the hottest day of the tournament so far at Melbourne Park. Then she was serenaded by the crowd as “Happy Birthday” echoed around the court to celebrate Cornet’s 32nd birthday. The No. 61-ranked Cornet will play two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round.