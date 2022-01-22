Skip to Content
Bayer Leverkusen signs Iran forward Azmoun for next season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season. The club announced the transfer shortly after it scored five goals in a Bundesliga game. Leverkusen says the 27-year-old Iran international will join on a free transfer after deciding not to extend his contract with Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg. He is getting a 5-year deal with Leverkusen. Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 earlier Saturday and has scored 49 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far. It’s a club record for this stage of the season. Azmoun has scored 39 goals in 60 appearances for Iran.

