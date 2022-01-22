Skip to Content
Auburn replaces DC Derek Mason with Jeff Schmedding

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has stepped down and been replaced by Jeff Schmedding. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced that switch and other changes to the defensive staff. Mason, a former Vanderbilt head coach, held the coordinator position in Harsin’s first season. Schmedding had been assistant head coach/linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator after running Harsin’s defense for two seasons at Boise State. Harsin had already fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and replaced him with Austin Davis. 

