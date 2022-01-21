American defender Justin Che loaned to Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che has joined Hoffenheim on loan from FC Dallas. The 18-year-old Che has represented the United States at under-20 level. He will be with the German first-division club through June 2023. Hoffenheim has the option to turn the loan deal into a permanent move. Che speaks German and has joint U.S. and German citizenship. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan with Bayern Munich and played for the reserve team in the German third division. He has 15 career Major League Soccer appearances for Dallas.