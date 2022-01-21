Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — American moguls skier Kai Owens has made her first Olympic team, giving the 17-year-old a chance to return to the country where she was born to compete for a gold medal. Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an infant. Taken to an orphanage, she was adopted at around 16 months old by a couple from Colorado. She blossomed into a moguls standout. The freestyle skiing team headed to the Beijing Games also includes two-time defending Olympic champion David Wise and aerialist Ashley Caldwell as she makes her fourth Olympic team.