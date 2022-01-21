Skip to Content
St. Francis defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78

TEANECK, N.J. — Patrick Emilien had 15 points to lead five St. Francis (New York) players in double figures as the Terriers edged Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78. Rob Higgins added 14 points for the Terriers. Michael Cubbage made a three-point play with 46 seconds remaining to give the Terriers a four-point lead and they held on to win despite a turnover and a missed free throw on their next two possessions. Brandon Rush had 18 points and six rebounds for the Knights. 

