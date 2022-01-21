Rams won’t have LT Whitworth, S Rapp against Buccaneers

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will not have left tackle Andrew Whitworth or safety Taylor Rapp available when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday. Whitworth hurt his ankle on the Rams’ first offensive play in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Rapp will miss his second straight game after sustaining a concussion in the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.