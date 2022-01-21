New year, same Nelly Korda as she leads LPGA season opener

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda says she didn’t have much of an offseason break and it shows. The No. 1 player in women’s golf is playing like last year never ended. The 23-year-old American is coming off four LPGA titles, her first major and an Olympic gold medal. She had seven birdies at Lake Nona for a 66 on Friday. She leads by one shot over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang in the Tournament of Champions. Two shots behind in the LPGA Tour season opener is Korda’s big sister, 28-year-old Jessica, who also happens to be the defending champion.