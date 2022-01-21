N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, a little more than a week after a starting a search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview. Mara said Schoen impressed the team with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision. Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. He replaces Dave Gettleman.