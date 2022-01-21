Morikawa could miss cut as winds cause havoc in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Collin Morikawa is facing just his second missed cut in 15 months as strong winds off the Persian Gulf caused havoc during the second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship. The No. 2-ranked Morikawa shot 2-over 74 to add to his 73 in the first round. It left the British Open champion on 3 over for the tournament and that was two strokes below the current projected cut. Yet the tough conditions on the links-style course at Yas Links were likely to lead to high scoring for the rest of the day. In-form Viktor Hovland shot 74 and that was 10 shots worse than his first-round score.