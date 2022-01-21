LSU adds 8 football transfers, including 2 Arkansas starters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU football coach Brian Kelly has completed the addition of eight transfer players to the Tigers’ 2022 roster including former starting Arkansas defensive backs Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha. The transfers include two starters from Louisiana-Lafayette’s Sun Belt Conference championship team in defensive back Mekhi Garner and receiver Kyren Lacy. Also joining LSU is FCS All-America offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts from East Tennessee State, ex-Virginia linebacker West Weeks, Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett and East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy. Kelly ended his 12-year tenure at Notre Dame to join LSU after former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron stepped down at the completion of the 2021 regular season.