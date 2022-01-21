Lindelof to miss Man United game after break-in at his home

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United in its Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday while the defender supports his family following a break-in at their house. Lindelof’s house in the northwest of England was targeted while the Sweden defender was playing in the 3-1 win over Brentford in London on Wednesday. Lindelof’s wife says she and her children were in the house when the burglary took place and that it was “obviously a very traumatic and scary moment.” They are back in Sweden and United manager Ralf Rangnick says Lindelof is going to be with them.