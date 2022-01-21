Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:09 am

Lindelof to miss Man United game after break-in at his home

KEYT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United in its Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday while the defender supports his family following a break-in at their house. Lindelof’s house in the northwest of England was targeted while the Sweden defender was playing in the 3-1 win over Brentford in London on Wednesday. Lindelof’s wife says she and her children were in the house when the burglary took place and that it was “obviously a very traumatic and scary moment.” They are back in Sweden and United manager Ralf Rangnick says Lindelof is going to be with them.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content