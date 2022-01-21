Late layup leads St. Peter’s past Niagara in OT

NIAGARA, N.Y. — KC Ndefo made a layup with 1:36 remaining in overtime to give St. Peter’s the lead en route to a 74-68 win over Niagara on Friday night. Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, the Purple Eagles’ Marcus Hammond made a 3-pointer to even the score at 62 with 11 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. Ndefo tied his career high with a season-high 22 points to lead the Peacocks. Marcus Hammond had 21 points for the Purple Eagles.