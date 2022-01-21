Islanders 1980s dynasty star Clark Gillies dies at 67

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders’ dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies’ death Friday night. Gillies had 304 goals and 359 assists in 872 games over 12 seasons with the Islanders. His totals put him fourth in goals and points in franchise history, and fifth in assists. One of 17 players on the teams that won the four Cups from 1980-83 and an NHL-record 19 consecutive postseason series, he had 47 goals and 46 assists in 159 playoff games. The Saskatchewan native had his No. 9 retired by the Islanders in 1996 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.