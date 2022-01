BUFFALO, N.Y. — Scott Hitchon had 21 points and Armon Harried hit the winning shot as Canisius narrowly defeated Rider 70-69 on Friday night. Harried drove the right side of the lane and hit a running one-hander from about 15 feet with two seconds remaining. Dwight Murray, Jr. had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Broncs.