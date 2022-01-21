Former Hawaii coach June Jones rejects offer to return

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii football coach June Jones has declined an offer to return to lead the program. The school’s wins leader in Division I, Jones met Friday with the athletic director David Matlin, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, and rejected the proposal when he learned it would only be for two years and Matlin would have to approve the assistant coaches. Jones took to social media to voice his displeasure with the terms. His agent, Leigh Steinberg called the breakdown a “bump in the road” and hoped discussions would go on.