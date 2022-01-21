Djokovic’s absence helps his fellow Serb at Australian Open

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s absence from the Australian Open has created opportunities for Miomir Kecmanovic. He avoided what would have been a formidable first-round round assignment against the nine-time champion and has now put together three straight wins to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 22-year-old Serb’s confidence has soared after beating Salvatore Caruso — the so-called lucky loser who was elevated to the main draw after Djokovic’s deportation — Tommy Paul and 25th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego. He says: “A week ago I was supposed to play the World No. 1 and didn’t have much of a chance there, but now I’m in the last 16.”