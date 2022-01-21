Crosby’s 15th hat trick leads Penguins over Blue Jackets 5-2

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for the Penguins’s fourth straight win. Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for Pittsburgh, which has won 15 of its last 17 games. Gus Nyquist and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of their last five home games. Casey DeSmith stopped 10 shots in the first period before being pulled and replaced in the second by Tristan Jarry, who stopped all 15 shots he faced. Joonas Korpisalo saved 26 shots in the loss.