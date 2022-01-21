Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out with hamstring injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona received more bad news Friday when tests showed that forward Ansu Fati sustained a left hamstring injury. The teenager had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in Barcelona’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Barcelona did not give an estimate for how long Fati is expected to be sidelined. The 19-year-old Fati has played sparingly this season Barcelona because a series of injuries. He had returned to action last week after picking up an injury in a league match in November.