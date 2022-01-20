Titans defenders feeling healthy, ready to peak in playoffs

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Bud Dupree feels as good as he’s been all season and possibly is as healthy as he’s been in well over a year. That could go for the rest of his Titans defensive teammates. And the timing couldn’t be better with top-seeded Tennessee hosting Cincinnati in an AFC divisional game Saturday. The Titans used 91 players this season for the most ever in the NFL in a non-strike season. They also led the league in using 43 players on defense. Dupree says he’s trying to peak at the right moments and feels this is the time for one of his best games.