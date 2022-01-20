Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Theodores scores in OT, Vegas beats Canadiens, 4-3

KEYT

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. The Golden Knights salvaged the final game of an extended homestand after two road games were postponed due to COVID-19, closing out the stretch 3-3-2 before opening a rugged road trip Monday at Washington. The Golden Knights outshot the Canadiens 53-27, with Montreal’s Sam Montembeault making 49 saves. Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.

The Associated Press

