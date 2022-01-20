Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers lost 10 straight games for the second time this season. They are the first team to reach that ignominious feat in more than a decade. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win on Thursday night. The Flyers also lost 10 straight games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. The last team to lose 10 straight twice in one season was Colorado in 2010-11.