Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101. In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hottest teams, Phoenix finished a sweep of its season-high, five-game road trip and won its ninth straight against the Mavericks. Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who finished a home back-to-back and had a four-game winning streak snapped.