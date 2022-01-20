Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology. There’s also a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white. The jackets were unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren. They include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes. No battery or wired technology is required. Female athletes will parade Feb. 4 at the start of the games wearing red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies. The uniforms were made in the U.S.