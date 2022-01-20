Mikesell scores career-high 33, Ohio St. women beat Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a career-high 33 points, Jacy Sheldon added 24 points with 10 assists and Ohio State beat No. 12 Maryland 95-89. Mikesell topped her previous high of 32, set against Illinois on Jan. 6, with two free throws in the closing seconds. Mikesell, playing against her former team, was 11 of 13 from the field, including five straight makes from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 at the line. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter while Sheldon scored 15 to reach 1,000 points for her career. The Terps were without coach Brenda Frese.