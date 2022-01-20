Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:29 pm

McAvoy’s late goal lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Capitals

KEYT

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak had two goals and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Boston cashed in on a late opportunity when Washington’s Nic Dowd was called for tripping with just 2:34 left in the third. DeBrusk set up McAvoy for a wrist shot from the slot that gave the Bruins the lead for good. Erik Haula had two assists for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 14 shots. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content